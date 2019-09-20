3 Easy "Fall Fix-Up" Projects for Home Exteriors with DIY Coatings

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Before the winter snows arrive, homeowners can take time now, during the autumn months, to tackle much-needed do-it-yourself projects around the house. For those with cracked concrete, old and slippery garage floors or deteriorating concrete patios, pool decks and more, Daich Coatings has the solutions to help halt the slide into disrepair.

Fall Fix #1

Get the jump on spring now before the winter months arrive with a serious stone upgrade you're going to love! Transform old, cracked porches, steps and patios with SpreadRock™, a versatile pre-mixed stone coating. With the beauty of speckled granite and the strength of real granular rock, SpreadRock can be applied with a putty knife, trowel or squeegee trowel in both horizontal and vertical applications.

Available in several popular colors, the coating looks like natural stone when applied. Superior bonding technology and real stone composition ensure solid adhesion with unmatched durability.

"Rain, snow, ultraviolet light, summer heat and bitter winter cold temperatures are powerless against SpreadRock," says Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings. "Mold and mildew, salt, impact and abrasion, plus freeze/thaw conditions do not affect this superior coating product.

"In just one weekend, a homeowner can create a stunning transformation that will protect and completely upgrade the appearance of all kinds of interior/exterior surfaces. SpreadRock is the fast, easy and beautiful way to welcome the fall with a new, luxurious stone surface."

Fall Fix #2

For homeowners tired of slipping and sliding on wet surfaces inside their garage, now is the time to take control. A quick, easy roll-on application of RollerRock® provides slip-resistant traction to any interior – or exterior – concrete surface.

RollerRock is laboratory tested to provide up to double the recommended OSHA slip-resistance rating. Two coats is all it takes to achieve a lasting textured stone floor that delivers added foot traction and safety to walking surfaces.

RollerRock's real stone composition instantly revitalizes dull, stained garage floors and other surfaces with a uniformly textured, slip resistant decorative finish that stands up to hot tires, regular foot traffic, water, chemicals, salt and more – in all climates. Available in 15 standard colors, RollerRock is an easy DIY way to achieve results far superior to concrete paints.

Fall Fix #3

For homeowners eager to damp-proof areas of the home before winter arrives, Daich Coatings offers ElastoLock®. This multi-surface liquid rubber waterproof membrane damp-proofs basement walls and exterior foundation walls. Quite simply, it blocks water penetration where serious water leaks or flooding might occur. Primary examples include underlying floors and walls in kitchens, bathrooms, hot-tub or swimming pool areas – or anywhere else that water is present.

ElastoLock is a thick user-friendly roll-on rubber formula that locks firmly onto concrete, masonry, wood, brick, drywall, metal, plastic and fiberglass. This waterproof coating helps homeowners fight water, vapor and mold growth. ElastoLock can also be applied by brush or spray equipment.

"ElastoLock is truly unique because it's an easy DIY way for homeowners to create dryer walls and floors in the home," says Daich. "This product does not support mold growth and can be applied at your desired thickness depending on the protection level required. There are absolutely no VOCs in this product, and the coating resists water and sub-zero temperatures while maintaining flexibility.

"This fast-drying elastic sealant spans cracks and seams. It's a smart, efficient way for homeowners to help seal up their moisture problem areas of the home before the winter months."

Daich Coatings primers and decorative concrete products are available online at The Home Depot® or online at Daich Coatings.

SOURCE Daich Coatings