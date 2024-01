3 Easy Stock Portfolio Changes to Make if You Think a Bull Market Is Unsustainable in 2024

A new bull market had been hinted at for several months now, but it became official on Jan. 19 when the S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high. The S&P 500 had already climbed more than 20% from the bear market low set back in October 2022. Clearly, the stock market is on a roll of late and the bulls are back in charge ... for now.Even with all the market enthusiasm going on, there are always some investors out there who appreciate the highs but want to be prepared for the inevitable lows that come along. If you are in this cadre and think a rally will be difficult to sustain in 2024, there are plenty of things you can do to ensure you aren't taking on more risk than you're comfortable with.Here are three easy changes you can make to take advantage of the best of times (in the market) while preparing for the worst.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel