|
28.03.2023 11:06:00
3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks With 176% to 705% Upside, According to Wall Street
Wall Street is always looking for its next-big-thing investment. While artificial intelligence (AI) is currently garnering a lot of attention, it's electric vehicles (EVs) that may have the more impressive runway.According to estimates from Beyond Market Insights, the global EV market is expected to grow by a compound annual rate of 22.5% between 2022 and 2030. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency expects that, by 2030, EVs will represent more than 60% of vehicles sold globally. In other words, EVs are about as surefire a growth opportunity as it gets.The big question is this: Which companies are poised to benefit? Wall Street analysts and pundits believe they have the answer. Based on the non-time-specific price targets offered by three analysts/pundits, the following three EV stocks offer 176% to 705% upside.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones in Grün -- ATX springt an -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Die US-Börsen machen sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen auf. Der heimische Markt verbucht im Dienstagshandel Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich um die Nulllinie. In Asien ging es am Dienstag mehrheitlich nach oben.