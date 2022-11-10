3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.Three elite dividend stocks that stand out as attractive long-term opportunities after selling off this year are Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Continue reading