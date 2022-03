3 Energy Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Energy doesn't magically get from where it is created (or drilled) to where it gets used by end customers. Large physical assets support that and, thus, your daily modern life, all while tossing off reliable cash flows to the owners of those assets. Investing in infrastructure-related energy stocks, meanwhile, can be a very good way to generate income for your portfolio since many pay generous dividends. That's particularly true for names like Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP). Here's why you might like each of these options.Master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners has a huge 7.5% distribution yield. That's toward the higher side of its historical yield range, suggesting it is relatively cheap today. That valuation call makes some sense, given the out-of-favor status of oil and natural gas in a world that is increasingly focused on clean energy.Only there's no way to go from using carbon fuels to clean energy without a long transition period. And that's why Enterprise is so interesting. Continue reading