3 Essential Social Security Rules to Know Before Age 62

Age 62 is the earliest age you can sign up for Social Security benefits. And not surprisingly, it's a popular age for seniors to file. That's why it's important to know the ins and outs of the program before you have the option to claim benefits. Here are three important rules to put on your radar.Even though you're allowed to claim Social Security beginning at age 62, doing so before full retirement age (FRA) will generally reduce your monthly benefit for the rest of your life. FRA is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, and it's when you can claim your complete monthly benefit based on your personal earnings history.But for every month you sign up for Social Security ahead of FRA, your benefit takes a hit. And if you have an FRA of 67, filing at 62 will result in a 30% reduction to your benefit.