3 ETFs That Could Include Anthropic After Its IPO in October

Back in June, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) became the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history. In October, it might lose that title to Anthropic.

The company filed for an IPO in June and could finally go public next month. The stock offering terms could ultimately value Anthropic at $2 trillion when it debuts. Some investors may want to buy in on the company at its IPO, while others may want to stay away. But even investors who don't buy the stock directly might still own it through select exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in their portfolios. That's because these ETFs often mirror the holdings in major indexes.

Prior to SpaceX's IPO, many indexes wouldn't add IPO stocks for weeks or even months after they went public because they didn't meet certain criteria. Then, some fast-track rules were subsequently put in place to account for mega-cap IPOs. As a result of these rule changes, Anthropic stock could show up in some large ETFs pretty quickly. Here are three to consider.

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