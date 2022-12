3 EV Stocks to Sell Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric vehicle stocks continue to be highly valued in the market based on expectations for future growth. But some companies aren't built to be profitable long term or have a lot to do to prove they're investable at all. In this video, Travis Hoium covers why ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), and Fisker (NYSE: FSR) are all stocks you should avoid right now . *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 25, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 1, 2022.Continue reading