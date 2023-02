3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year is turning into an income lover's dream. With stock prices still down because of the current bear market and many companies increasing their dividends, yields on some of the best dividend stocks are at their most attractive levels in years.Three dividend stocks that currently stand out are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All three have exceptional track records of growing their dividends, which offer attractive yields these days. That makes them great buys right now .American Tower stock has tumbled about 30% from its peak last year. That has driven the data infrastructure REIT's dividend yield up to its best level this decade: Continue reading