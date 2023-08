3 Exciting Reasons to Buy Unilever Stock, According to Its New CEO

Everybody has opinions, but very few have the ability to act on their beliefs the way that a CEO can. That's why leadership change is so important in public companies, particularly if you own stock in the company in question.Unilever (NYSE: UL) just installed a new CEO. He highlighted three really important positives for investors to take note of regarding this multinational consumer packaged goods company. It wasn't all that long ago that Unilever had an unusual dual listing structure that caused investors to discount the stock. A CEO change, bringing in Alan Jope, was part of the process to get rid of that impediment. At around the same time, the company was working to shift out of slower-growing businesses and into faster-growing ones. Asset sales and acquisitions were all part of that equation.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel