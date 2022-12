3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.But many REITs still have explosive growth potential over the next 10 to 20 years. And considering that many are down 20% or more this year from rising interest rates and the general bear market, buying at today's beaten-up pricing works to investors' advantage for long-term growth.Three stocks that Motley Fool contributors believe are poised for a bull run in the new year are Blackstone (NYSE: BX), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI), and American Tower (NYSE: AMT).Continue reading