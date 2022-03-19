|
19.03.2022 12:05:00
3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now
2022 has ushered in significant volatility among technology stocks. Investors are staying away from them (and other sectors too) thanks to economic turmoil brought on by rising interest rate hikes, surging inflation, oil price hikes, continued U.S.-China tensions, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A clear sign of the volatility is the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector losing 15.6% of its value so far this year.Despite the bloodbath on the market, a few stocks have held their ground. Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP), Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR), and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) are three companies defying the broader stock market sell-off (see the chart below) thanks to the robust demand for their products.Continue reading
