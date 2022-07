3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite a grim outlook for the economy, there are still plenty of companies growing explosively. Contrary to popular belief, large companies can grow rapidly even in a downturn due to their broad revenue streams.Three such stocks with great long-term potential are Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). This trio spans multiple economic sectors and gives investors solid diversification into a broader portfolio. Here's why you should consider buying these stocks right now .When a company name becomes a verb or synonymous with an industry, it displays massive brand power. For example, Airbnb has become synonymous with staying at privately owned residences, and the company has maintained its market leader position over other companies copying its business model.Continue reading