|
18.12.2022 14:00:00
3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now
The stock market may be down and investors may be selling growth stocks, but there are still some companies with explosive results that are worth your attention. And they're trading at lower levels than we've seen in years. Three companies that I think have outstanding results and explosive investment potential are Block (NYSE: SQ), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN). Here's why. Over the last five years, Block's revenue is up to nearly $17 billion, which does include the impact of Bitcoin trading, but that's an impressive result by any metric. Revenue growth has slowed this year, but I'll highlight below that's primarily because of a decline in Bitcoin volume, not weakness in the core business. Free cash flow is also improving and positive, which isn't the case for a lot of growing software companies right now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
