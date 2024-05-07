|
07.05.2024 15:06:00
3 Extremely Discounted REITs to Buy With 20% Upside
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been hit hard in the past 12-18 months, largely due to them being highly sensitive to high interest rates. Rates are expected to remain higher for longer, but on the horizon are rate cuts, which will bode extremely well for the REIT sector.In today's video, I will look at three REITs that are cheap and have some huge upside potential, including VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI).Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
