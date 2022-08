3 Extremely Popular Robinhood Stocks That Warren Buffett Has Been Buying Hand Over Fist

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger have been critical in the past of the popular online commission-free brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD). At Berkshire's annual meeting in early 2021, Buffett said the popularity of the platform was "a very significant part of the casino aspect" that fueled the market last year.But for all of that criticism, Berkshire in recent years has been buying several of the same stocks that are among Robinhood users' 100 most popular holdings. And Berkshire hasn't just been making small purchases, it's been buying these stocks hand over fist. That suggests not all Robinhood users are necessarily gambling with their picks. Let's take a look at three stocks popular with Buffett and with Robinhood account holders.The consumer tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the second-most commonly held stock by Robinhood users, according to the site. It also happens to be the largest position in Berkshire's portfolio by far, making up more than 42% of the company's roughly $363 billion equities portfolio.Continue reading