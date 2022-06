3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The environment has changed dramatically in just the past few months. A year ago, stocks could do no wrong; buying anything on the dip usually worked out well. Now , just when it feels like the market can't move any lower, it does. It's understandable that investors are now broadly seeking out safe havens -- and reliable dividends in particular.With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three safe dividend stocks you may want to buy now, just in case the current turbulence is warning of a recession and bear market that will likely drag most stocks lower.Dividend yield: 2.4% Continue reading