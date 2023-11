3 Facts the Smartest Investors Know About Costco

In the last five years, shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have made for a wonderful investment, climbing 149%. This gain is much better than the broader market indices. But the stock is still 11% off its peak price (as of Oct. 27). There is a lot to like about this company. Those looking to buy shares right now need to spend some time understanding more about Costco and the current situation. With that being said, here are three facts the smartest investors know about this top retail business. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel