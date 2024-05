3 Facts You Need to Know About Home Depot Before You Buy the Stock

Since its initial public offering in 1981, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has done a fantastic job of growing shareholders' capital. It has helped that the business has paid a dividend for a jaw-dropping 148 straight quarters, a mark of consistent success over many decades.Investors who want to add a dominant blue chip enterprise to their portfolios might be considering Home Depot . But before you buy the retail stock, here are three must-know facts.With its brick-and-mortar footprint of 2,337 warehouse-sized stores, Home Depot sells various products to help people tackle renovation projects. The business serves DIY customers, as well as professionals like plumbers, roofers, landscapers, and electricians. Pros are likely to handle more complex tasks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel