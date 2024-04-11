|
11.04.2024 15:11:00
3 Fantastic Growth Stocks That Have Turned $10,000 Into $3 Million in 20 Years
Investing in top growth stocks can not only make you a millionaire, but a multimillionaire. And in some cases, you can achieve those kinds of results by investing just $10,000. Three examples of fantastic long-term investments over the past 20 years are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST). These stocks have turned $10,000 investments into more than $3 million today. Here's how they've done it, and whether they are still good stocks to own today.Chipmaker Nvidia has taken off in value over the past few years as investors have grown excited about the company's long-term prospects in artificial intelligence (AI). Whether it's creating chatbots or new AI models, Nvidia has become synonymous with AI investing. Many top tech companies have partnered with it as there's no shortage of customers eager to buy Nvidia's chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
