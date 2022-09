3 Fantastic Things Amazon's Latest News Tells Us About Teladoc

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It isn't easy to remain at the top in an innovative new field. And that's why investors listen closely when telemedicine leader Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) talks about its latest contract wins, especially as rivals have multiplied in the market. One particular concern has been Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). After all, the trillion-dollar company has plenty of resources to conquer new territory.But instead of looking at Amazon as a rival right now, we can look at the company as the bearer of good news. The company recently made a move that tells us three very positive things about Teladoc and its spot in the telemedicine market. Let's find out more.Last month, Amazon said it plans on shutting down its Amazon Care business. This business offers both in-person and virtual medical visits. But it launched as a telemedicine player, and that remains its core operation.