31.07.2022 15:00:00
3 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy Now
It's really exciting to see triple-digit revenue growth. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are blowing the roof off right now, with 194% and 162% sales increases, respectively.Sometimes you see astronomical growth in a healthcare stock because a drug company can go from zero drugs on the market to getting an approval (or Emergency Use Authorization) from the Food and Drug Administration. That's the case with Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR), a biotech that saw an astounding 62,000% jump in sales in the first quarter.Here's why we're bullish on these three biotech stocks.
