17.03.2022 15:00:00
3 Fintech Companies to Watch That Have Dropped Over 50% From All-Time Highs
The fintech market has seen strong growth in users as more people transition to digital wallets and other payment solutions like buy now, pay later. Today's video focuses on some of the growth opportunities for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) during this stock market correction. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the market prices of March 14, 2022. The video was published on March 14, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
