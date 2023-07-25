|
25.07.2023 13:00:00
3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now
While fintech isn't as popular an investment trend as it used to be, it's still an ongoing fundamental shift in how consumers pay for goods. And because it isn't a mainstream investing trend currently, it is a great area to look for value.Three of my favorite investments in this space are PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), Visa (NYSE: V), and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and each is looking quite cheap in a market that is getting increasingly expensive. So let's look at why these stocks are great buys right now and how they can help your portfolio crush the market.The biggest thing to understand is that none of these companies are bank stocks. At their core, they are payment processors, so the margins on these businesses tend to be favorable, and they don't have nearly the same risk as a bank stock would.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
