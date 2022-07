3 Fintech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cryptocurrency market burned a lot of investors over the past year as rising interest rates drove investors away from riskier investments. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has lost about 70% of its value since hitting its all-time high last November, and many of the smaller altcoins have collapsed.The crypto meltdown might represent a buying opportunity for contrarian investors who can stomach the volatility, but most investors should probably avoid that sector and stick with better-diversified fintech plays. So today, I'll take a closer look at three promising fintech stocks -- Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Visa (NYSE: V) -- and explain why they could be better bets than most cryptocurrencies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading