|
22.10.2023 11:03:00
3 Foundational Blue Chip Dow Dividend Stocks for Building Generational Wealth
When looking at potential dividend stocks, investors often compare dividend yield and a company's track record for increasing its payout. The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) have both of these qualities in abundance. All three are also components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI).While the structure of the Dow has its flaws, namely that it is a price-weighted index, being a member of the Dow is a badge of honor. Each Dow stock is a representative of its industry, usually because it is an industry leader or is a consistent payer.Here's why Home Depot, J&J, and Chevron stand out as three blue chip dividend stocks that are worth buying now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!