3 Foundational Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has produced outsized gains over the course of its nearly 60-year history. 2022 marked Berkshire's best year relative to the stock market since 2007 -- which cast a spotlight on the Oracle of Omaha's investing strategies.Buffett and his team don't try to beat the stock market in a given quarter or year. Rather, they focus on investing in quality businesses that have the industry leadership, management, and business strategy that can be sustained for decades to come. Top Buffett stocks tend to be companies that are very good at making money and navigating challenges, which tend to perform better during a period of slowing economic growth. Here's why United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are three Buffett stocks worth considering now . Continue reading