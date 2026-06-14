Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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14.06.2026 09:45:00
3 Genius Stocks I'm Buying Instead of the SpaceX IPO
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), known as SpaceX, is attracting a lot of attention, as it should. It's the largest IPO the world has ever seen, led by the visionary Elon Musk. Although Musk may be a polarizing figure, there's no denying the success he's delivered to investors so far through Tesla.While investors may want Tesla-like returns, achieving them with SpaceX will be nearly impossible given its sheer size. Instead, I think investors should focus on other stocks that look like great values or are growing at lightspeed. These all appear to be better investments than SpaceX and will make investors far more money over the next few years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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