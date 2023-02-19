|
19.02.2023 11:50:00
3 Great Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy Right Now
Peanut butter and jelly. March and college basketball. Retirees and dividend stocks. Some things just go together.The challenge for retirees, though, is finding the right dividend stocks. The search can be daunting, especially considering that more than 4,300 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. However, some alternatives stand out more than others. Here are three great dividend stocks for retirees to buy right now.Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC) CEO Sam Pollock recently laid out a strong argument for investing in infrastructure assets. He wrote in a letter to shareholders that infrastructure investments "typically perform well through all parts of the market cycle, and notably outperform during economic troughs." Pollock was right. History shows that infrastructure stocks are smart investments during times like these. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
