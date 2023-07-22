|
22.07.2023 23:04:01
3 Great Dividend Stocks That Are Still on Sale
The stock market has been in rally mode over the past few months. That has pushed up most stocks, making it seem like there are fewer compelling values. However, some stocks are still on sale. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE), American Tower (NYSE: AMT), and Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors because their share prices are still down. On top of that, they all have excellent track records of paying dividends. That makes them look like compelling investment opportunities right now. Marc Rapport (Alexandria Real Estate Equities): Office real estate has been particularly hard hit in the past couple of years as high inflation and rising interest rates piled on top of skepticism that demand for such space will ever return to its pre-pandemic levels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
