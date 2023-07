3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now

Enterprising investors will seek out good stock ideas wherever they are, not least because you can sometimes pick up stocks at reasonable valuations with exposure to investment themes that are working on a global basis. That's the case behind buying stock in France's industrial software company Dassault Systemes (OTC: DASTY), U.K. precision measurement solution company Spectris (LSE: SXS), and U.K. luxury goods house Burberry Group (OTC: BURBY). Let's see why each stock is worth considering right now .Dassault Systemes is the world's leading computer-aided design (CAD) software provider and the third-largest player in the product lifecycle management (PLM) software market. I've previously touched on how attractive these end markets are in the context of discussing one of Dassault's U.S. competitors, PTC, a highly attractive stock in its own right. Interestingly, Dassault trades at a current enterprise value (market cap plus net debt), or EV, to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) valuation of nearly 30. For reference, PTC is the leading PLM player, and Autodesk is the third-largest CAD player. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel