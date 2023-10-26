|
26.10.2023 15:03:00
3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now
If you are looking for a way to expand your portfolio beyond U.S. borders, an easy way to do it is to buy foreign stocks listed on U.S. exchanges. And you'll likely find dividend payers Unilever (NYSE: UL), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) attractive foreign options to invest in right now. Here's a quick look at each.With a market cap of $121 billion, U.K.-based Unilever is one of the largest consumer staples companies on Earth. It produces both food, cleaning, and hygiene, giving it a wide reach across the staples sector. Its brand portfolio includes names like Dove, Hellmann's, Axe, and Knorr, among many others. Notably, around 60% of the company's sales come from emerging markets, which provide long-term growth appeal as consumers in those areas move up the socioeconomic ladder.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
