|
08.01.2024 14:15:00
3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now
Foreign stocks are underrated investments that could be an important addition to your portfolio. International companies can be a great tool for diversification, and they remove some risk from investment strategies that depend on the continued health of the U.S. economy. There's a whole world of strong businesses out there -- these are three of the best international stocks to consider.ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) supplies manufacturing equipment to customers in the semiconductor industry. This Dutch company holds more than a 90% market share within the niche of lithography machines, which are essential in microchip fabrication. ASML's place in the supply chain means that it shares some of the long-term demand drivers with high-profile chipmakers like Nvidia, Intel, and AMD.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!