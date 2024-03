3 Great Small-Cap ETFs That Could Be Amazing Long-Term Opportunities

Small-cap stocks are at their lowest relative valuations compared to their large-cap counterparts in 25 years. The last time this happened, it preceded a long period of small-cap outperformance, and there could be some excellent catalysts on the way, especially if and when interest rates start to fall. In this video, I'll discuss my three favorite ETFs that could be big winners.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 18, 2024. The video was published on March 18, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel