|
01.07.2022 11:56:00
3 Great Stocks to Buy If a Recession Is On the Way
Is a recession coming? Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood thinks that one has already arrived. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal put the odds of a recession over the next 12 months at 44%. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell recently said that a recession is "a possibility," although the Fed is trying to avoid causing one with its interest rate hikes. Perhaps the best answer as to whether or not a recession is coming is... definitely maybe. The good news is that investors can be prepared. Here are three great stocks to buy if a recession is on the way (listed in alphabetical order).What kinds of stocks hold up well during a recession? You can put those with steady and dependable revenue high on the list. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) is such a stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!