Green Aktie

Green für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031

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28.04.2026 12:35:00

3 Green Energy Stocks for Investors Playing the Long Game in 2026

There's no denying the green energy mania that enthralled investors in the industry's not-so-recent past has since cooled. Nuclear power seems to be all the rage now, and fossil fuels aren't fading away nearly as quickly as previously anticipated.If you think renewables stocks don't offer investors enough upside to bother with them, however, think again. The United States' Energy Information Administration reports that a little over half of the nation's installed power capacity in 2025 was solar, with wind accounting for another 14%. Natural gas and coal still collectively produce the majority of the country's electricity, but coal's share is shrinking fast, while renewables' share has doubled over the past 15 years.And yet, renewable energy still only produced less than 20% of the United States' total power in 2025. Similar proportions and trends apply outside of the U.S. as well. This is why -- and how -- Mordor Intelligence expects the worldwide renewable energy market to grow at an average annual pace of nearly 14% through 2031, although it's likely to continue expanding at a comparable rate for far longer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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