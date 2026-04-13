Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
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13.04.2026 16:45:00
3 Green Energy Stocks to Buy in April
Since the end of February, following a joint military attack by the United States and Israel, Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up oil prices worldwide. Although a two-week truce has raised hope that safe passage through the Strait could resume, uncertainty around the terms of the ceasefire has left the waterway starkly quiet.Whether or not the Strait will reopen, the conflict has reminded the world how dependent it is on foreign oil. That, in turn, is adding attention to the need for more homegrown sources of green energy, like solar, wind, and nuclear.Following a strong performance in 2025, green energy stocks continue to show winning potential in 2026, especially as electricity demand from AI data centers drives growth in the sector. With that in mind, here are three energy stocks worth considering for the rest of April.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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