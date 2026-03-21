Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
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21.03.2026 21:15:00
3 Green Energy Stocks to Buy in March
Oil prices are in the news thanks to the geopolitical conflict unfolding in the Middle East. That's pushed longer-term trends in the energy sector into the background. But the multi-decade shift from dirtier to cleaner energy sources is still underway. Here are three investments that let you take advantage of that shift in March.TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) is an integrated energy giant that will benefit from rising oil and natural gas prices. That's not very "green," but the company stands out from its peers in an important way. It is using cash from its carbon fuel operations to build a business around electricity and clean energy. In 2025, its integrated power division accounted for 12% of operating income.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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