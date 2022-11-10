3 Green Flags for Amazon's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock plunged after the company posted double-digit sales growth for the third quarter. While the acceleration in growth was great news, management surprised Wall Street analysts by issuing revenue guidance for the holiday quarter that was below expectations.Considering the broader economic weakness that is beyond Amazon's control, the stock's collapse looks overdone. Management remains focused on the long term by making investments in the business that expand the company's competitive advantage to drive more growth.The stock has been cut nearly half over the last year, but there are three positives from the earnings report that point to a buying opportunity.Continue reading