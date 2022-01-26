|
26.01.2022 13:56:00
3 Green Flags for CRISPR Therapeutics' Future
Despite its high-tech approach to treating hereditary diseases and cancers, the gene therapy biotech CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) had a brutal 2021, with two-thirds of its market capitalization shaved off over the last 12 months. There's no way to sugarcoat it: The market is second-guessing whether the company can bring its portfolio of early-stage medicines through the approval process to reach commercialization. In my view, this skepticism is healthy, and investors should consider CRISPR to be a risky purchase under the best of conditions, as it's a pioneering business in an especially challenging and much-hyped niche. But I'm still optimistic about CRISPR's potential. In particular, there are three green flags that investors should know about that dramatically increase its chances of future success.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
