|
25.04.2023 14:06:00
3 Green Flags for CrowdStrike's Future
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) has been a winner, outperforming the S&P 500 since its 2019 IPO despite a tough past two years for growth stocks.Fortunately, CrowdStrike has the ingredients of a winner that can keep winning, making the stock worth considering -- especially as it sits 55% off its high today. Here are three green flags that point to continued success for this next-generation security stock.CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company that sells cloud-based protection for endpoints (any network-connected computer or device). Every device on CrowdStrike's platform is part of an AI-powered threat graph that processes trillions of signals weekly, like a living network. When a threat emerges and is dealt with, the network learns and applies that to the rest of the devices in the threat graph.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!