3 Green Flags for CrowdStrike's Future

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) has been a winner, outperforming the S&P 500 since its 2019 IPO despite a tough past two years for growth stocks.Fortunately, CrowdStrike has the ingredients of a winner that can keep winning, making the stock worth considering -- especially as it sits 55% off its high today. Here are three green flags that point to continued success for this next-generation security stock.CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company that sells cloud-based protection for endpoints (any network-connected computer or device). Every device on CrowdStrike's platform is part of an AI-powered threat graph that processes trillions of signals weekly, like a living network. When a threat emerges and is dealt with, the network learns and applies that to the rest of the devices in the threat graph.