3 Green Flags for Fiverr's Future

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is getting back on its feet after a couple of tough years. The online freelancer services wrangler's stock has gained 53% from the multiyear low it touched in November, but you can't call it a full recovery yet. Fiverr's share price still stands more than 90% below the all-time high it reached in early 2021.The company faces a few challenges, and its top-line growth is not what it was during the pandemic's lockdown stages, when the gig economy was in its heyday. Yet I see several helpful market trends and improving metrics for Fiverr, and they raise green flags for its future.Many investors were quick to abandon gig economy champions like Fiverr after the first COVID-19 vaccines became widely available. The bearish thesis assumed that the company's golden era of growth would hit a brick wall as people returned to their pre-crisis lifestyles and workplaces.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel