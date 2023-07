3 Green Flags for Palo Alto Networks' Future

Investors could hardly be more optimistic about Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ: PANW) stock right now. The company is exposed to several potentially game-changing niches, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and software-as-a-service selling. It's encouraging growth results through early 2023 suggest that these factors might help it post market-beating sales gains even as it elevates its profit margins over the next several years.With that potential in mind, let's take a closer look at the core reasons Wall Street is so excited about this growth stock today.Before fiscal 2022, it had been four years since Palo Alto Networks had achieved a full year of positive profits. Investors will be happy to hear that the company is determined to keep its young earnings streak alive. An intense focus on reducing costs has allowed operating income to rise to $134 million over the first nine months of fiscal 2023, compared with a $200 million loss a year earlier .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel