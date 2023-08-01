|
01.08.2023 11:02:00
3 Green Flags for Roku Stock, and 1 Red Flag Investors Should Watch
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shot higher by more than 31% following its second-quarter 2023 earnings announcement. Investors piled into the stock as the results gave investors more reasons to buy Roku than to sell it.But despite those gains, the entertainment stock still sells at more than an 80% discount from its all-time high. Amid its current situation, Roku shareholders should keep three green flags in mind while closely monitoring one red flag.In past quarters, investors got caught up in the struggling ad market, causing them to sour on Roku stock. However, the company's user base has continued to grow. In Q2, the company reported nearly 74 million active accounts. That rose by almost 2 million from Q1 and by 16% compared with the same quarter last year.
