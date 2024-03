3 Green Flags for Shopify's Future

Few companies have been on wilder rides over the past few years than Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Since early 2019, its stock has been as high as $169 and as low as $19 and today it trades for around $78. The pandemic-induced pull-forward of business to e-commerce companies and the ensuing correction played a large part in the stock's performance. Only recently are things beginning to normalize.However, investors always need to be looking forward as past results are no guarantee of the future. And finding catalysts at Shopify that the market might be missing can be key to assessing whether it's a buy now. With that in mind, here are three areas that are green flags for Shopify's future.Shopify generates the majority of its revenue from its merchant solutions segment by charging fees for transactions that take place on the platform. In light of this, investors should keep an eye on two important metrics: gross merchandise volume (GMV) and gross payments volume (GPV).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel