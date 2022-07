3 Green Flags for Snap's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock has tumbled about 70% this year and currently trades nearly 20% below its initial public offering price of $17. The social media company lost its luster amid concerns about its slowing growth, widening losses, and Snapchat's ability to adapt to Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS changes.Rising interest rates exacerbated that pain by driving investors away from unprofitable growth stocks, and Snap's abrupt decision to slash its second-quarter guidance in late May -- just one month after posting its original downbeat guidance with its first-quarter report -- spooked investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading