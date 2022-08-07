|
07.08.2022 16:07:00
3 Green Flags for Starbucks Stock, and 1 Red Flag
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has taken it on the chin lately. The company has dropped 27% over the past year, far worse than the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 6% decline.Supply chain shortages, a looming recession, and inflation certainly haven't helped Starbucks' share price recovery, yet they weren't the highlights of the company's fiscal third-quarter results, which ended July 3 and were reported on Aug. 2. Let's examine the quarter's highlights and the main concern that weighed on Starbucks' solid performance. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!