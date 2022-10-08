3 Green Flags for Take-Two Interactive's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors aren't excited about Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) future, judging by the stock's path in 2022. The shares are trailing a falling market this year as investors worry about a growth hangover hitting the video game industry. Take-Two is also enduring the extra challenges from its huge purchase of Zynga.These issues threaten to pressure the developer's short-term sales trends into 2023. However, there are many reasons to like the stock today. Let's look at the three biggest ones.Take-Two's Zynga acquisition might bring headaches as management works to integrate the company. But the purchase immediately delivered the type of complete portfolio that can compete with the likes of Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard.