3 Green Flags for The Trade Desk's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A $1,000 investment in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock in 2017 would be worth just over $10,000 today. The company has experienced explosive growth for its cloud-based ad-buying platform, as more advertisers shift to buying ads electronically to implement across multiple media channels.The uncertainty over the economy has sent the stock down 41% year to date, but the company's latest earnings report gave investors three important reasons to stay bullish on the future.Brands want alternatives to manage advertising campaigns outside the closed ecosystems of big tech platforms. It's estimated that 70% of advertising budgets are spent with Meta Platforms' Facebook, Alphabet's Google, and Amazon, yet only a third of internet users spend time on these platforms. The Trade Desk serves as the gateway for major brands to expand their presence across the open internet, where most users spend their time.Continue reading