3 Green Flags for UiPath's Future

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) went public at $56 per share last April, and its stock skyrocketed to an all-time high of $85.12 a month later. But today, the automation software provider's shares trade just above $20.UiPath's stock tumbled below its IPO price amid concerns about its slowing growth, widening losses, and high valuation. Rising interest rates also drove investors toward more conservative stocks and exacerbated that painful sell-off.In early June, a few positives appeared in UiPath's first-quarter results, which exceeded analysts' conservative estimates. However, its forecast for 22% sales growth in fiscal 2023 (which ends next January) would still represent a significant deceleration from its 47% growth in fiscal 2022.